At the Future Games Show 2023 it was announced Surviving Deponia, but it won’t be a point and click adventure game like the previous ones. It is a survival game. It will arrive in 2023 in Early Access.

During the presentation, it is explained that despite being a survival game it will still focus on the plot. We will be able to explore Deponia again and collect resources. We will also have to master the environment, create a base and meet old and new friends.

For the moment there are not many details, so we will have to wait for other presentations. The world of Deponia is much loved by fans, but the gender switch is no small thing.

It is explained that “while Surviving Deponia can be enjoyed as a standalone experience, it takes place immediately after the ‘Deponia’ Point & Click adventure series and provides fans with canonical closure on the fate of Elysium and the citizens of Deponia.”