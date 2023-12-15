Advertising. Non-public joint stock company “National Satellite Company”. LdtCK7eVi

The Tricolor operator has added a feature to its “Second Screen” mobile application that allows you to watch satellite TV channels on your smartphone even without connecting the set-top box to the Internet. The company's press service reported this.

“There is no longer any need to argue about which movie to choose in the evening. In the application, you can choose an interesting movie, learn new things about the actors, and use your smartphone to launch your favorite channel on the big screen for the whole family to watch. And if your tastes don’t match, watch your favorite movie alone on your smartphone in independent mode,” explained Yulia Kudryashova, director of the new products department at Tricolor.

The new functionality is available immediately after linking your phone to the set-top box – logging into your profile using Tricolor ID. In the application, you can configure the modes for displaying satellite channels on your phone – “mirror” or “independent”. The first means that the TV and mobile device will broadcast the same channel, while the second means different ones. The smartphone can also be connected to two TVs at once if there is a dual-tuner set-top box on the home network.

You can start a broadcast from the TV guide, channel card and program card using one button. In order to use the new features, the TV and smartphone must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network (including without the Internet).

Using the application, your smartphone can be used as a remote control for a set-top box. It allows you to follow the TV program, read articles about interesting shows, films and series. Voice control is also integrated into the “Second Screen” – you can use your voice to turn the set-top box on and off, change the volume, switch channels, pause and rewind the broadcast. The functions are available for set-top boxes connected to the Internet.

The Second Screen app is available for download on Google Play.