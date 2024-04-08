Yesterday, April 8, the day Pedro Soler would turn 81, the Léucade Gallery directed by Sofía Martínez wanted to inaugurate a tribute exhibition to the deceased art critic and journalist of LA VERDAD, exhibiting, until April 18, part of the works from his private collection. «His relatives contacted me. Since Pedro has such a large collection, there was no room to enjoy them all. They wanted to offer a part so that people can see the work and purchase it,” says the gallerist. «I was delighted that they contacted me because I had such great affection for Pedro that for me it has been a luxury» to be able to make this tribute in which you can see «in addition to works by emblematic artists of the Region, which can be purchased, different fragments of texts that he wrote about these artists so that visitors can see the works through their own words.

The exhibition is made up of a selection of more than sixty works, including paintings and sculptures, by renowned artists such as Ramón Gaya, Antonio Campillo, Hernández Cano, Molina Sánchez, José Claros, Párraga, Pedro Cano, Muñoz Barberán, Pedro Serna, María Dolores Andreo, Araceli Reverte and Perla Fuertes, among others. A collection with rare works to find, such as “originals by Gaya, of which there are few left outside museums and a few by Molina Sánchez, some of them very curious,” indicates the gallerist.

«For me, this whole process of having visited his house and being able to be in the office where he spent so many hours writing has been very gratifying. I had a super close relationship with him. Many times I told him that I considered him like my grandfather, something he didn't find funny because it made him older,” Sofía Martínez fondly remembers.

Hats



On the walls of the Léucade and El Punto Rojo galleries, both on 8 Jacobo de las Leyes Street, there are also distributed a series of hats, the emblematic garment that Pedro Soler usually wore. With one of them he appears in the portrait made by Perla Fuertes that, in addition to being shown, has been used to illustrate the poster of the exhibition, an exhibition that allows, according to Sofía Hernández, “to see beyond” and that invites the visitor to ask themselves “why he chose these works and not others.” Well, “on many occasions Pedro wanted to act as a patron and help the artists and other works were gifts. It seemed nice to recognize its function. “Perhaps, if he had not written about many of these artists, many people would not have known them,” says the gallerist about an exhibition that, once finished, can continue to be seen on the website galeriadearteleucade.com.