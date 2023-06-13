In room 207 of the Gießen district court it gets quiet for a moment on Tuesday morning, then the camera motors start to work frantically. Jan P. is brought in by two constables. He holds a blue file folder in front of his face, he knows what photos can do on the Internet. The district court finally gets to see a shy-looking man with a beard. His voice sounds almost childish with the few words he says about where he lives and his date of birth. Then he listens with his head bowed. He is accused of a monstrous crime: P. is accused of, among other things, abduction of minors, attempted rape resulting in death, murder to satisfy sex or to cover up a criminal offence.

The 30-year-old man is said to have won the trust of the girl Ayleen from Gottenheim in Baden on the Internet in spring 2022 and prepared for weeks to live out his sexual fantasies. According to the very complex investigations, he, who never had a driver’s license, drove in July in his car from his hometown of Waldsolms in the Lahn-Dill district through half the republic to southern Baden and back again.