It will just happen to you, sitting comfortably in your chair, someone starts about a dog sled race.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff thought they were having a nice relaxed conversation at a Forbes Summit.

But that was apparently the perfect opportunity to ask Lewis Hamilton to exert his influence on another event that got the ‘dog friends’ out of bed. See the video to see it for yourself.

What was the protesters’ message? The Iditarod is a dog sled race sponsored (according to PETA) by Liberty Media (owner of F1). Like on the PETA website can be read. Liberty Media, like other big companies, should no longer want to commit to this race. According to PETA, they do now:

one of the group’s companies, GCI, continues to sponsor the race in the amount of more than $250,000 per year

And that is against the sore leg because, according to the animal organization, Hamilton and Verstappen can choose whether or not to race, dogs have no choice. Ok.. According to the organization, more than 150 dogs have already died during the race. Something with #racecarsnotdogs. According to the protesters, Hamilton should convince Liberty Media to distance himself from the Iditarod.

The thumbs up that Lewis gives to the professional troublemakers in the room suggests that Lewis might take a closer look. Of course he can’t look at Roscoe anymore when he goes to visit him.

What we noticed. They were quite relaxed with those Lewis and Toto!

