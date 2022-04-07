For the second year in a row, the sixth time in its history, Trentino Itas will play the Champions League final. The return derby against Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia smiles at the Trentino who manage to win after an epic match. Won the advantages of the playoff Golden Set, after having taken home the first leg 3-2 and losing at home in the fifth set. Next May 22 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, will thus be a very final remake of the (unfortunate) one last year in Verona between Trentino Itas and the Polish Zaksa.

Trento-Perugia (25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 13-15) Golden set: 17-15

At the start, the two sextets are the ones by now consolidated and, immediately, the first balls are hot: 8-10 for Sir with the first half of Solè. When Mengozzi blocks Michieletto for 10-13, Lorenzetti spends his first discretionary time-out. Itas hangs on to his Golden Boy: attack and ace for Michieletto who scores the points of 15 all. On the one hand an inspired Rychlicki and the Leon guarantee, on the other “Ale Mich” and the class shots of a timeless Kaziyski, 18-18 and the dispute is always open. Double mistake in Perugia and Lisinac blocks Rychlicki for 22-20 in favor of the hosts, who then blow up a finally full Blm Group Arena after two years when Lisinac also blocks Leon for 24-21. With authority, the Trentino immediately sealed the first set with Michieletto’s ace. This leads to the second set, in which Leon immediately replies to Kaziyski for 5 all. Leon’s turn at bat however breaks the rhythm of the dolomitic change-ball, also thanks to the walls of Giannelli and an imprecise Zenger: on 6-10 Lorenzetti stops everything. Itas is rekindled with the one-two, attack and ace, signed by Podrascanin (9-11) but Perugia is more precise and less wrong: 12-16 with Michieletto’s attack in pipe out and consequent discretionary time-out by Lorenzetti . The effort of putting the ball on the ground for the Trentino players can be seen in the third wall collected in a few exchanges (14-19) when Mengozzi stops Podrascanin. Michieletto’s mistake (17-22) puts Sir in the best conditions, that is to say having only to manage the advantage margin until the end of the partial accomplice a very effective Rychlicki. In the third set Lavia decides to take the chair immediately: 4-0 with three points from the former 4-place in Ravenna and Modena. A margin that Itas also manages to increase with Sbertoli’s ace for 11-5, Grbic jumps to his feet and calls his second and last discretionary time-out. But the Umbrians are in the tunnel, as evidenced by some trivial errors, while Trento and its sports hall are exalted (13-7) as when Lavia goes to get a ball practically in the stands. Leon and his companions in batting have decreased their performance, as well as in attack (16-11), getting too frantic about having to close the blow against a Trento that is instead working with precision in the wall-defense. The set is in the hands of Trento (20-15) who finds the key to putting the Umbrians on the ropes in a very effective high ball trio, when Lisinac then blocks Leon the score flies to 22-15. Closing the score in this set against a renounced Perugia is an easy task for Trentino Itas, who then in the fourth “twenty-five” manage to immediately cancel (8-9) the initial gap to the advantage of the Umbrians. A blow to the right knee forces Matey Kaziyski to go out and immediately put the ice bag on him, inside Oreste Cavuto. Ace from Leon for 11-13, Trento feels the blow and Sir succeeds thanks to an always very positive Rychlicki and Anderson’s batting turn to go to 14-18, forcing Lorenzetti to interrupt the game. At 15-19 in Pinali for Lavia and Itas tries to stay in the wake with tooth and nail: 17-20. The kidney blow for Perugia comes with Anderson’s attack for 19-23, with the Umbrians who then give nothing and win the tie-break. A fifth set in which Lorenzetti without Kaziyski redesigns the team: Lavia is moved to place-4 with Michieletto and Pinali is confirmed opposite (5-5). At the change of field Trento is ahead 8-7 but the tie-break is always very tight and balanced (10-10), lit fuse for an incandescent final game. Muro di Solè for 10-12 but Lisinac keeps the hosts alive, Leon then earns the set ball which allows Perugia to celebrate the 2-3 thanks to Lisinac’s goal. Thus we go to the decisive play-off Golden Set, in which Lavia’s block on Rychlicki is worth the 5-2 that pushes Grbic to time-out, a score that becomes 7-2 to Lavia’s winning diagonal and immediate second discretionary time-out requested. from the Umbrian bench. Michieletto’s turn at bat breaks the ball change from Sir, the field is turned on 8-2 for Trento. Rychlicki scores 10-6, keeping his in his wake, but when Michieletto lands on 12-7 the Arena at the foot of the Dolomites is a boiling basin of joy ready to explode. But the Sir doesn’t give up and gets closer to 12-10 forcing Lorenzetti to time-out, an invasion by Michieletto sends the scream back in the throat at the Trentino sports hall before Leon finds the ace of 14 all. The advantages are decided by all the attack of Pinali and the error of Rychlicki.