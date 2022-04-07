Home page world

Of: Tanya Banner

The sun is active and sizzling, observers spot a fire canyon formed on the sun. It’s thousands of kilometers deep.

Frankfurt – The sun is becoming more active, as indicated by the number of its sunspots. Now, sun observers have noticed a particularly impressive phenomenon on the surface of our central star: a magnetic filament has formed and dug through the sun’s visible surface. A gigantic fire canyon was created. The structure could be seen in the photographs NASA-Probe* Solar Dynamics Observatory.

The walls of the canyon are at least 20,000 kilometers high and ten times longer, according to SpaceWeather.com. Fragments of the magnetic filmanet may soon emerge from the Sun in the form of a coronal mass ejection. This solar storm could be directed towards Earth and cause a spectacle there: If the solar storm hits the Earth’s magnetic field, beautiful polar lights appear at the poles.

Strong solar storm can cause problems on earth

Yes one particularly strong solar storms can also have negative consequences*: Impairments of the power grid up to power failures are possible, as well as problems with satellites – for example the GPS network or communication satellites can have problems.

The Fire Canyon on the Sun. © SpaceWeather.com/Nasa/SDO

Several satellites constantly monitor the sun in order to be able to predict solar storms in good time. After such a solar storm – it consists of charged particles – has started to move from the sun, it takes at least twelve hours until it arrives on earth. If the storm is very strong, all you can do is use this warning time to prepare: satellites can then be switched to safety mode, and aircraft, where passengers and flight personnel are particularly affected by the radiation, can remain on the ground .

Solar storms can cause power outages for years

The strongest solar storm scientifically observed to date was the Carrington event in 1859. At that time, the polar lights were visible far to the south, and the telegraph network was disrupted and could even be operated without a battery at times. Today, such a massive solar storm could cause significantly greater damage in the high-tech world. A 2013 study shows that the impact of a Carrington event would be severe today. As a result, 20 to 30 million people in the USA could be without electricity for up to two years, the economic costs would therefore amount to up to 2.6 trillion US dollars in the USA alone.

What researchers are particularly worried about: they have discovered a gigantic solar storm in the past*, which hit the earth at a time when no one expected it. (tab)