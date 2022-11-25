A study by the Institute of Electronic and Electric Engineers (IEEE), the largest technical-professional organization in the world dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity — there are 420,000 members from over 160 countries — shows that cloud computing, 5G, metaverse and electric vehicles are among the main technological trends for 2023.

350 Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) and IT directors were interviewed, all from organizations with more than 1 thousand employees, from Brazil, China, United States, India and United Kingdom from the most diverse segments.

(Note published in the 1301 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)