Hernán Darío 'el Bolillo' Gómez and Águilas Doradas They separated their paths this Thursday after a new defeat in the Colombian League. The Antioquia coach leaves the club's bench after three months in office.

Golden Eagles announced the departure of 'Bolillo' Gómezwho says goodbye to the club after the poor results in the Colombian League and its elimination in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, a competition in which it lost against Bragantine in the penalty shootout and said goodbye to the option of qualifying for the group stage.

On Wednesday night, information emerged that the 68-year-old coach was on the line after his 1-0 defeat against Atlético Bucaramanga in the postponed match on date 9 of the Colombian League, A result that left the club far from qualifying for the semi-final home runs, in fifteenth position with 15 points.

“I spoke with Salazar, we took a step aside and that's it, no more,” the Colombian coach told journalist Mariano Olsen this Thursday, hours before his departure from the bench became official.

Águilas confirms the departure of the coach

At noon on Holy Thursday, Águilas Doradas released an official statement in which they thanked the Antioquia coach for his work at the club. “The Board of Directors of the Águilas Doradas club and its Sports Department inform the general public that today, an agreement was reached with Hernán Darío Gómez, to end the link with the institution as technical director of the professional team. “.

His time in the Golden Eagles leaves a rather negative performance of 37.7 percent, after four wins, five draws and six losses in 15 games played, adding up all competitions.

“From our golden family we thank Hernán Darío Gómez and his Coaching Staff for the effort, dedication and dedication to the team of players during this time of work” added the club.

Gómez becomes the fifth coach to leave his position in the current season of the Betplay League after the departures of Jersson González (Pasto), Jaime de la Pava (Deportivo Cali), Jhon Bodmer (Nacional) and Miguel Caneo (Boyacá Chicó) .

The Águilas Doradas bench will be taken over by José Luis Garcia on an interim basis, while they find a replacement for 'Bolillo'. “Likewise, we announce that for the moment José Luis García will assume interim Technical Management.”

