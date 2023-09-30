‘There is room at the bottom’ became tense again after the strong confrontation that Alessia and Kimberly had in the bathroom of the nightclub they attended in episode 315 of the América TV series. As we can remember, after the relationship between Diego Montalbán’s daughter and the heir of ‘Charito’ ended, July’s friend, Dolores, invited her to a nightclub, but for her to attend, ‘Jimmy’ had to go. On the other hand, on the front sidewalk, Cristóbal also invited his sister to dance without knowing that everyone was going to gather in the same place.

For her part, Kimberly got information from ‘Jimmy’ through ‘Happy’ so that she can also go and be close to the youngest Gonzales. Keep reading this note so you can find out how the fight between Alessia and Kimberly occurred in the bathroom of the nightclub, which caused Diego’s daughter to end up in the dungeon.

What happened between Alessia and Kimberly?

After dancing at the nightclub with Remo, Alessia decided to go to the bathroom, but before leaving, Kimberly entered. Upon meeting face to face, both began to exchange words. Montalbán’s daughter told ‘Jimmy’s’ ex that she is only looking to get closer to him now that they are no longer together and that she is using ‘Happy’ for that. Afterwards, the two got into a fight, grabbing each other’s hair outside the bathroom. Seeing this scene, ‘Jimmy’, Cristóbal, Remo and July got in to separate them. However, just when it seemed like it was all over, Alessia throws a right hand and it lands in the face of the venue’s security.

How did Alessia and Kimberly end up?

After the actions of the youngest Montalbán, she had to be taken to the Las Nuevas Lomas police station and stayed to spend 24 hours in the cell. For her part, Kimberly was freed, thanks to Dr. Ronald Cross, who is now Dalila’s partner and went to get her political daughter out of that situation, as he mentioned.