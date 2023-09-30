The initiative is part of Minister Barroso’s management plan; president will distribute explanatory booklet on Tuesday (Oct 3)

In his inauguration speech, the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Roberto Barroso, mentioned that his management will have 3 main axes: content, communication and relationships. This Friday (September 29, 2023), the magistrate revealed details of his plan to journalists. He said he intends to distribute an explanatory booklet next Tuesday (October 3, 2023).

Regarding the pillar of “content”, the president of the Supreme Court said that the objective is to improve the efficiency of Justice. “The biggest bottleneck in Brazilian justice is tax enforcement, which is the collection of tax debt, from public debt to individuals”, explains. Barroso states that he has some ideas to speed up this problem which, according to him, is responsible for 40% of justice congestion.

The minister mentioned the large number of federal actions against the INSS (National Social Security Institute) and the attempt to achieve gender parity in the courts, approved during the administration of minister Rosa Weber and defended by him, as examples of actions that can be seen during her administration.

The 2nd pillar, of “communication”, intends to open a dialogue with society about the decisions and actions of the STF. He assesses that some Supreme Court decisions are particularly poorly publicized by the “incomprehension of legal language”. The President of the Judiciary wants “at the end of each important trial, provide information to society, explaining in simple language exactly what was decided”, he said. According to Barroso, the focus is on making people understand the matter clearly so they can form an opinion.

The pillar of “relationship” is associated with the idea of “pacification” mentioned in the president’s inauguration speech. He explains that “people who think differently in Brazil can no longer talk without insulting each other, without trying to disqualify the other”.

The president of the STF says he feels “legitimized” in talking to different groups linked to an agenda present in the Constitution to understand the points of view of the cases judged by the Court.

“I would like to go and talk to the National Confederation of Agriculture, the National Confederation of Agricultural Workers, agribusiness, environmentalists. A democratic country, which has its basic consensuses in the Constitution, must be capable of, at least around them, building a common agenda. I, as I have no political aspirations and as these issues are dealt with in the Constitution, I feel legitimate in making these types of conversations because they impact the way the court itself decides these matters”, explains Barroso.