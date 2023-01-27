Morelia, Michoacán.- They will place “homer tree” in Honor to Homero Gomez, defender of the forests of the Monarch Butterflywho was assassinated three years ago.

On the Fridays for future Morelia page, it has been announced that the “Homer Tree”it is not only to honor his memory, but also a reminder of impunity in homicide of the activist

The next January 29, sharp at 5:00 p.m.there will be a demonstration to remember Homer and demand progress in the case from the authorities.

The appointment is in Villalongin Gardennext to the Las Tarascas fountain, in the Historic Center of the City of Morelia. Participants are invited to come with a candle, flowers and posters to demand justice.

During the event, the return alive of the teacher and community leader will also be requested. Antonio Diaz and the lawyer Ricardo Laguneswho is they disappeared on January 15 on the highway that connects Coahuayana, Michoacán; and Tecomán, Colima.

“In the face of adversity and fear, we unite to demand justice for the murder of Homero Gómez and the disappearance of Antonio Díaz and Ricardo Lagunes.

We invite you to the inauguration of the anti-monument “Homer Tree”to make visible the 3 years of impunity by the State for his murder and to demand the clarification of the case of the disappearance of the community leader Antonio Díaz and the lawyer Ricardo Lagunes”indicates the invitation of Fridays for future Morelia.

The defender of the forests in Michoacán and the Monarch Butterfly, homer gomezwas found dead 15 days after his disappearance on January 14, 2020in the municipality of Ocampo.

Was the January 29 of that same year that the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán reported having found his body in a well, near the town of El Soldado, where he was last seen. Today, investigations are on hold.