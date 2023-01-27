HBO has just announced that the series of The Last of Us it received a renewal for a second season. The news comes just a few weeks after the successful premiere of this production whose two episodes have broken audience records.

‘I’m honored and frankly overwhelmed that so many people see the retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, the amazing cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure to do it once again with a second season. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, we thank you‘. He mentioned Neil Druckmann, one of the creators of The Last of Us.

At the moment there are no details about when we could expect the arrival of a second season. However, the announcement is not so surprising considering the success of the first. After all, it has a very high rating from critics and viewers consider it one of the best adaptations.

Notably, Neil Druckmann has mentioned in the past that they would adapt the pair of games if given the chance. They would do this in the same way, with great respect for the original work, but with changes that expand the universe and its characters.. what do you think about this news?

Where can I watch the first season of The Last of Us?

The first season of the series is still on the air. So far, two episodes of the nine that will be in total have been released. These will be released every Sunday at 8 pm, central time in Mexico through two main media.

Source: HBO.

You can watch the episode premiere live as it airs on the HBO pay-TV channel. If you prefer the HBO Max streaming service, you can also enjoy its new episodes just a few minutes later. are you already following The Last of Us?

