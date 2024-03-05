The world of emulation is in a very serious moment, given that Nintendo launched a strong lawsuit against the creators of Yuzua program that is used to run video games switch on the computer using ROMS. And although they have already reached a solution, including having to pay millions of dollars to this company that has been affected, it seems that it will not be the only emulator that is closing, since now one dedicated to the 3DS will be losing support for years. coming.

Through a new statement, the creators of these computer programs have commented that Citra (3DS), will also be ceasing to be available online, so users will no longer be able to download it from the official site, which they will surely cancel. For their part, they comment that they are also going to close the Patreon and the Discordforums where they gave news about updates and notifications of games that are receiving improvements to run as well as possible.

Hello yuz-ers and Citra fans, we are writing to you today to inform you that yuzu and yuzu's support for Citra will be discontinued effective immediately. Yuzu and her team have always been against piracy. We began the projects in good faith, out of passion for Nintendo and its consoles and games, and we had no intention of causing harm. But now we see that because our projects can bypass Nintendo's technological protection measures and allow users to play games outside of authorized hardware, they have led to widespread piracy. In particular, we were deeply disappointed when users used our software to leak game content before its release and ruin the experience for legitimate buyers and fans. We have come to the decision that we cannot continue to allow this to happen. Piracy was never our intention and we believe that piracy of video games and video game consoles should end. Starting today, we will be taking our code repositories offline, discontinuing our Patreon accounts and Discord servers, and soon shutting down our websites. We hope that our actions are a small step towards ending piracy of the works of all creators. Thank you for your years of support and for understanding our decision.

With that in mind, several video games from the console that is lost in terms of distribution will no longer be available, so it is not really understood why they are carrying out the decision, after all it had never received lawsuits for the use of Citra. However, it is possible that the fear is latent due to the issue of Yuzuwhich is why they do not want to risk having to pay more money than they already owe due to the situation with nintendo switch.

Editor's note: It's a shame that Citra is also closing, because 3DS games will now be more lost than before, since it is not easy to find the files called Cia. Fortunately, there are more options on the internet, so you have to search a little more to find them. safeguard its availability.