Gaming Laboratories International is the first to receive authorization to carry out activities after the law that deals with the betting market

The Ministry of Finance granted authorization to GLI (Gaming Laboratories International) to operate in the sports betting market, certifying the games offered on online platforms. It is the first company that received authorization to carry out the activity after the sanction of the law that deals with the sector.

Signed by Simone Vicentini, deputy secretary of Prizes and Bets, the ordinance was published this Monday (25.mar.2024), on Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete (PDF – 113 kB).

Among the responsibilities are certifying “betting, live gaming studio and online gaming systems to be used by fixed-odd betting lottery operators”.

The authorization is valid for 3 years, counting from the publication of the ordinance. O Power360 found that the expectation is that at least 4 companies will be authorized to carry out the function.