Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

The football championship competitions within the fourth edition of the Ajman Government Sports Tournament, organized by the Ajman Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Quattro Sports Center, are entering a decisive stage in the title struggle through the two semi-final matches at the Quattro Sports Center stadium.

The defending champion, the Municipality and Planning Department team, hopes to continue its historic superiority in the tournament, when it meets the city university on Tuesday evening, and in the second match, it meets the Transport Authority in a difficult and strong confrontation with the Port and Customs Department, and the two winners qualify for the final match.

The quarter-final matches witnessed the qualification of the teams of the Municipality and Planning Department and Ajman City University to the semi-finals after their victory over the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation and the General Command of Ajman Police on penalty kicks 4-3 after the two matches ended in a positive draw 1-1.

The Transport Authority reached the round of four with a difficult victory over the General Administration of Civil Defense with a score of 2-1, while the fourth match ended with the victory of the Port and Customs Department over Ajman Bank with a score of 3-1.

The tournament is witnessing a strong struggle for the top scorer title, as Salem Abdel Karim from the Port and Customs Department tops the list of scorers with 6 goals, and the second place is shared by four players who scored 5 goals, namely Othman Mohamed Ahmed from the Port and Customs Department, Awa Dijobo from the Transport Authority, and Soy Cedric from the Municipality Department. Planning and Joel Odinaka from the General Department of Civil Defense.