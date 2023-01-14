Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that an Egyptian-British mission found the royal cemetery in an archaeological site on the West Bank of the Nile in Luxor, 650 km south of the capital, Cairo.

He added that preliminary examinations show that the tomb apparently belongs to the 18th dynasty in Pharaonic Egypt, which extended from 1550 BC to 1292 BC.

The discovery of the tomb is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries promoted by the Egyptian authorities in recent years, hoping to attract more tourists.

The Egyptian authorities are trying to revive the tourism sector, which relies heavily on the country’s archaeological treasures.