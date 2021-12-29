Travis scott faces the aftermath of the tragedy of Astroworld. The rapper is currently facing lawsuits over what happened at the music festival. On November 5, during his presentation in Houston, the attendees got out of control and caused an avalanche within the crowd that caused 10 deaths.

Since the deaths at Astroworld, a handful of brands have made the decision to distancing yourself from your partner Kylie Jenner. The rapper was working on various projects other than his music. However, after the festival incident, brands such as Nike and Fortnite They’ve gotten away from Travis. Anheuser-Busch announced that they will no longer distribute the rapper’s seltzer line, Cacti, and the video game giant has retired his avatar.

Dior disassociates himself from Travis Scott

“Out of respect for all those affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone product launches indefinitely from the Cactus Jack collaboration that was originally intended to be included in the Summer 2022 collection, ″ the brand said in a statement.

Representatives of the musician declared for the specialized medium WWD. They said he and the brand decided mutually postpone the launch, which was scheduled for January 2022.

In June, Dior presented a capsule collection with the brand Cactus Jack by Travis Scott. This was shown as a collaboration between the fashion house’s creative director, Kim Jones, and the rapper. It was the first complete line of the fashion house created together with a musician.

Shoe brand Nike has also moved away from Scott. They delayed the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker.

