Men who use e-cigarettes are twice as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction compared to those who don’t, according to researchers in the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The scientific conclusions were presented in an article published in the journal American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Erectile dysfunction affects about one in five men over the age of 20 in the US, according to the study’s estimate. The researchers initially analyzed self-reported data from more than 13,000 men age 20 and older enrolled in the national Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (Path) study. Those who reported daily use of e-cigarettes were 2.2 times more likely to report having erectile dysfunction compared to men who never vaporized, regardless of their other risk factors.

In a smaller sample of men under 65 with a normal body mass index and no history of cardiovascular disease, the trend persisted: of the 10.2% who reported having erectile dysfunction, vapers they were 2.2 times more susceptible to sexual failure than the rest.

“Since many people use e-cigarettes as a way to reduce the harm of smoking or to help them stop smoking, we need to fully investigate the relationship between vaporization products and erectile dysfunction, and the potential implications for sexual health male,” explained the study’s lead author, dr. Omar El Shahawy of the New York University School of Medicine (USA) in a statement. “Our analyzes took into account the smoking history of participants, including those who had never smoked, to begin with. So, it is possible that daily vaporization of e-cigarettes is associated with greater chances of erectile dysfunction, regardless of smoking history.”

The study authors acknowledge that there may be bias in the self-reported data for both rates of vaporization and erectile dysfunction. “Our findings underscore the need for further studies to contextualize the pattern of e-cigarette use that is relatively safer than smoking [cigarros convencionais]”, concluded El Shahawy.

