Thinking of traveling to New Zealand? The paradisiacal country located 2000 kilometers south west of Australia offers its visitors a whole experience of connection with natureproviding amazing landscapes with crystalline beaches, glaciers, towering volcanoes; and also, cities full of culture and architecture.

Due to the shape of the island, it is recommended to take the tour of North to south so that traveling short distances, you can know each of the highlights of the place. In general, land journeys do not exceed 400 kilometers, and one of these must be done by boat, since New Zealand It is made up of two large islands.

Auckland is listed as the best city in the world to live in this 2021.

The ideal, according to the tourism agency Viajes New Zealand, is to start on the north island in the city of aucklandin order to go down the extension of the Island, in a journey that can take between 12, 22, and 29 days that ends on the south island in the city of Christchurch or Queenstown.

The agency also warns that the time to get to know the country must be at least 18 days available, since 15 days will be dedicated to knowing the destination and there are three or more days of flights, depending on the place of departure. As for Colombia, arriving takes about 27 hours and the flights have values ​​between 9 and 14 million pesos.

the recommended route

Upon arriving at auckland It is recommended to start by visiting the ‘Cape Regina’ lighthouse in Houhora, navigate the Auckland sea by sailboat and visit the Coromandel Peninsula. Travel 337 kilometers to the south towards the Tongariro National Park to know its volcanoes and finally arrive at the port of Wellington.

In Wellington, take a boat that goes to the city of Pictonand thus begin the adventure on the south island, noted for its natural landscapes, mountains, glaciers, sighting of exotic marine animals and coastal paths.

On the part of the New Zealand government, strategies have been implemented to invite citizens from all over the world to be part of the culture.

110 kilometers from Picton is the National Park Abel Tasmanwhere you can practice extreme sports, including kayak. About 400 kilometers to the south is the glacier region, where you can enjoy amazing natural landscapes, from the Fox Glacier to the mountain Milford Sound in the southernmost part of the island.

In the city of Dunedin you can see the Tawaki penguins, well known in the region and famous for being the inspiration for the 2007 movie ‘Kings of the Waves’. Also, surrounding the island to the north, in the region of Kaikoura, you can admire dolphins and whales constantly.

Mount Aspiring National Park is two hours from the nearest supermarket. Photo: New Zealand Department of Conservation

Finally, 181 kilometers from this region, is the city of Christchurch, where he will take the return flight, after traveling completely through this country.

The prices of these journeys per person start from €2,095 for 15 days, including vehicle and flights from Spain.

