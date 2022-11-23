The European Parliament’s website is currently “hacked from the outside, due to high levels of external traffic. The traffic is connected to a Ddos (Distributed Denial Of Service) attack. The European Parliament services are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible”. The spokesman of the Chamber, Jaume Duch Guillot, gave the news via social media. A few hours ago the House approved a resolution by majority which defines Russia as a state that supports terrorism.