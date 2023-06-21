Starlink is the service of spacex satellite internet South African businessman company Elon Musk. Since its entry into operation, Starlink has promised to be a global network that provides high-speed connectivity almost anywhere in the world where you are.

However, how true is this? A content creator decided to discover the veracity of this statement and decided to travel to the most inhospitable places in Mexico to test connectivity.

The video was posted by user TikTok @devoramundos_oficial, who decided to travel to the Altar desert in the Gulf of Santa Clara, to be able to show the wonders of nature in real time. This thanks to the satellite connectivity offered by Starlink.

“This video is being recorded from the great desert of the Altar from the satellite (starlink). Here is the satellite and there is the gulf”, mentioned the young content creator.

According to the official website of starlinkthis revolutionary service promises sufficient speeds for a wide range of online activities, which is why the creator @devoramundos_oficial chose Starlink to show his experience at all times.