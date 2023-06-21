Vienna, Austria.- The irregularities of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez Mendoza in the 2023 Formula One campaign call into question his permanence with the red bull racing teamhowever an expert in the field assures that the austrian team You don’t have to think about bringing another pilot to be teammate of max verstappen.

Martin Brundle-specialist of F1 and Sky Sports commentator-, stated that there are no reasons for the Mexican have to get out of your car RB19 only for the failures that have occurred in the last three Grand Prix held in Monaco, Spain and Canadain which it did not go beyond the second classification and ended up outside the top three.

The expert in motoring assured that Sergio Perez He is one of the current runners who can compete with dutch world championHe even pointed out the work he must do to reverse this situation that little by little has moved him away from the dream of winning the world title.

“Sergio Pérez will need all his maturity and experience, along with the support of the team and family to turn his head and show his speed and potential,” the specialist wrote in his column for Sky Sports F1.

Sergio Pérez was sixth in Canada

Besides, Martin Brundle mentions that Red Bull Racing “can’t have ‘Czech’ Perez out of shape when teams: Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin they inevitably come close to them. That is why they will support him at all times.”

He even accepts that being a partner max verstappen It is not an easy thing, it happened with Pierre Gasley and Alex Albónwho were buried next to the speed of the dutch who is currently leading the constructors championship at your pleasure.

Sergio Pérez worried about his performance

“Only Fernando Alonso and lewis hamilton would have the head to face Verstappen right now and I doubt that Red Bull Racing want that volatility in your team”, stressed Martin Brundle who also recognized the two victories he has Sergio Perez this year.

“perez impressively won two of the first four races of the season, importantly with Verstappen second behind him each time, but everything fell apart from Max came out ninth in Miami to comfortably beat ‘Czech’“.