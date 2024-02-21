The travel blogger gave advice on crossing the Russian-Georgian border by car. The girl shared them on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“To Georgia by car: no problems,” she noted. “The main thing is that there is no snow in the mountains, otherwise the road may be blocked.” Please note that it is very cold on the passes. I went in April and August – the nights are unreal.”

The author of the publication recommended that Russians purchase car insurance, since without it there is a high chance of running into a fine before reaching Tbilisi. The traveler also advised drivers to take a can of gasoline with them.

“It wasn’t useful to me, except maybe as an extra safety net,” she added. — Allowed for transportation through customs. But it’s still better to fill Vladikavkaz until it’s full and go.”

Earlier in February, Russians were warned that prices for summer tours to Georgia would rise by ten percent over the year. According to ATOR, we are talking about trips to the sea – to Batumi and Kobuleti. Mostly Russians book tours without flights.