The sector reaches 80% of the turnover it had before the health crisis thanks to the elimination of restrictions
The travel agency sector was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and its economic consequences. Only in the Region, the president of the Association of Travel Agencies, David Blasco, estimates that around 30 companies have closed their doors since March 2020. A dark and complicated time that makes him nervous to remember
#Travel #agencies #Region #Murcia #recover #closure #companies #due #pandemic
Leave a Reply