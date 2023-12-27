Putin has a delusion not only about Ukraine but also about the climate.

I got acquainted Saša in the Arctic Ocean, where we spent five weeks on the same ship. The two-meter long dreadlocked marine scientist caught everyone's attention just by his presence, but Saša was also intelligent and fun to be around. Once he spoke about his attitude towards the Russian regime.

“There is no reason to oppose those in power”, was his position.

It turned out that Saša had belonged to the radical opposition as a teenager.

Saša had run into problems with the authorities. He felt that he had been lured into illegal activities when he was young and naive. He had made a complete political turn.

The last time I was in contact with Saša was during the corona, when we played the online game Diplomacy.

I was I was both surprised and I wasn't when I found out that Saša had received a significant young scientist award this year from Vladimir Putin himself.

In a news story on Russian television, the dreadlocked Saša wanders the corridors of the Kremlin Palace and takes pictures with his cell phone. Sitting at the oval table across from the war criminal suspect, Saša seems as natural and smiling as ever.

“ Putin is also a scientific authority.

Saša's research topic is the effect of fresh water brought by northern rivers in the Arctic Ocean.

“How quickly the Northeast Corridor opens [ympärivuotiselle] for shipping?” The Russian leader asks him in a TV clip.

“Good question. No one knows”, replies Saša. “But if the ice area shrinks, it won't come back quickly.”

“However, is the general tendency for the ice to shrink or increase?”

“Yes, it shrinks. Few believe that more ice would come to the Arctic Ocean.”

“Is that so?”

“It is so.”

“It has been estimated that the peak of global warming has already passed, and now global cooling is gradually starting,” Putin surprises.

The cooling of the climate is a dilettantish view that has an echo base in Russia, which produces fossil fuels.

Saša looks at the father of the country with a slightly disbelieving smile.

“It's hard to say,” he finally answers. “Nature does not ask for our opinion. It does as it pleases.”

Answer was wise, because no doubt Putin is also the latest scientific authority in Russia.

I would have liked to ask Saša what he thinks about Putin's cooling down delusion and other activities, but I couldn't reach him on any messaging service. Maybe he's blocked me, which might be the safest thing to do.

I hope there will be a day when we can talk.

The author is the editor of HS.