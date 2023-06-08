Buying a plane ticket with a stopover somewhere is a cheaper option for travelers traveling the world. In addition, It is an alternative for those passengers who take flights longer than 8 hours and who need a rest before taking the next itinerary.

However, Some countries establish a series of rules for those visitors who transit through airports and who must pass the customs filter to be in that territory during their layover periods.

That is why Canada has designed a transit visa, in which it is assessed that the entry of certain travelers is not a threat to national security and that it is guaranteed that they will leave the country on their next flight.

This permission It is a mandatory document to transit through the North American country and be in their territory for a maximum of 48 hours.

Canada receives thousands of migrants each year.

In addition, an electronic travel authorization must be present, which must be attached to the passport to apply for a transit visa.

Within The requirements also mention the need to have a flight that certifies the departure from the country in the next few hours and a credit card with open bands to be able to pay the visa taxes.

Applicants for this permit must not have a residence or visitor visa that is activesince it would intersect with the new authorization.

Similarlyit should be taken into account that people who exceed the time limit stipulated in the document will be reviewed in the immigration systems for their illegal entry into Canada.

The transit visa is valid for 5 years or until the passport in which it is issued expires. It is also mentioned that minors traveling alone do not need this requirement.



