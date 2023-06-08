It can be frustrating on many occasions to realize that the person you like so much, who your crush spends it seeing all your postsbut what don’t engage in any conversation or clear indications that he has an interest in you. That virtual barrier and silence on many occasions is the fine line between a possible relationship or just a fantasy.

If you find yourself at that crossroads that you crush sees all your stories or posts, but doesn’t dare to talk to you there are some strategies or techniques that can help you to handle this, get closer to that person and possibly even foster a more meaningful connection.

How to make my crush answer my stories?

If you are looking to achieve overcome the barrier of silence with your crushFrom the outset it is important to stay calm and take smart action. Although being at the point where he only sees your stories or posts, but does not react, you are likely to feel uncertainty and anxiety, but there are actions that can help you manage the situation more astutely and effectively.

First of all, you must analyze in detail the dynamics and type of your interactions in social networks. See if your crush also shows interest in your regular posts And not just in stories. This can give you an idea of ​​their general interest level and not just at specific times.

If your crush keeps seeing your stories, but doesn’t communicate with you, it’s he probably likes you but doesn’t know how to start a conversation. In this case, you can try to take the initiative and send a friendly and casual message to break the ice. A simple question or comment about something you’ve shared in your story could be a good start.

It is important to remember that each person has their own way of expressing interest and communicating. Some people can be shy or reserved, making it difficult to take initiative. If you feel comfortable, you can be more direct and express your feelings or let him know that you would like to talk more with him. However, respect their space and decisions.

In addition to taking action on social media, you can also look for opportunities to interact with your crush in person. If you have mutual friends or participate in similar activities, you can try meeting up at social events or places where you can chat and get to know each other better.

Take advantage of the signs of interest that your crush shows when viewing your stories to generate topics of conversation. If you share a passion for a particular topic, you can post related content and see if it piques their interest or starts a conversation about it. Sometimes stories can serve as a connecting point to deepen the interaction.

keep a positive attitude and self confidence. Don’t be discouraged if your crush doesn’t communicate right away. Each person has their own rhythm and circumstances. If you really feel a connection and think it’s worth a try, keep an open mind and be willing to explore the possibilities.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself in the process. keep a healthy balance between your life online and offline. Don’t get too hung up on your crush’s actions on social media, and remember that there are many ways to connect with people beyond digital platforms.

Ultimately, if after several attempts your crush is still viewing your stories but not showing a clear interest in communicating, it may be time to consider moving on and opening yourself up to new opportunities. Don’t limit yourself to just one person and keep your heart open to find someone who is willing to reciprocate your feelings.

