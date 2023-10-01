Giambruno was engaged in a long praise of the figure of Silvio Berlusconi

While he was engaged in a long eulogy of the figure of Silvio Berlusconi, Andrea Giambruno he spoke about migrants using a term used for animals. Specifically, he defined the refugee journeys as a “transhumance”: dictionary in hand, the movement of large or medium-sized animals. Thus the partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni returned to the center of controversy online, where many were outraged by the sentence he uttered during the Rete4 broadcast Diario Del Giorno, which he hosted. He writes it www.ilfattoquotidiano.it.

In fact, Giambruno had already ended up at the center of criticism for a series of publications on climate change which supported denialist theories. New controversies at the end Augustwhen commenting on the gang rape that occurred in Palermo, he concluded his reasoning by saying: “If you avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then the wolf will find him.”

This time Giambruno went so far as to compare immigration to the transhumance of flocks or herds. It happened during the episode of September 29th, dedicated precisely to Berlusconi who would have turned 87. As a good Mediaset journalist, Giambruno he spoke thus of the founder of Forza Italia: “I have heard it said, from Italian politicians (who perhaps hold very important roles), that Berlusconi was a formidable geopolitical visionary. That is, he was perhaps the greatest foreign minister the country has had in the last 30 years.” And then he added: “he had already understood everything about transhumance, if we can define it that way, from Africa to Europe…”.

Many on social media were outraged by his words. On X, ex Twitter, comments rain down like “a little bit of shame?”, “you turned out to be a racist”. A user writes: “Now they will tell us, you misunderstood, I was misunderstood. Usual phrases of circumstance. The truth is that the Prime Minister’s companion is a truly useless person.” Former MP Luca Carabetta attacks: “I still have to decide what is more embarrassing: the kneeling celebration of a Mediaset journalist (?) towards Berlusconi or the definition of migratory phenomena as “transhumance”. “So migrants are sheep and smugglers are shepherds?”, also comments Nino Cartabellotta, doctor and president of the Gimbe Foundation.

