So it’s up to you how to celebrate. You can play calmly, press random buttons until something happens, or make your opponent angry and maybe force an early rage quit.

Therefore, you need players who can put the ball in the back of the net consistently. There’s nothing worse than facing the goalkeeper one-on-one and realizing that it’s the 52-shot central midfielder who’s about to smash him into the crowd.

Here are the best finishers in EA Sports FC 24 according to each player’s shot statistics.

Marie Katoto knocks Son Heung-min out of the top ten with some top-notch shooting stats in EAFC 24. The PSG striker missed all of last season but scored 33 goals in 34 games during the 2021/22 campaign in all competitions. Katoto has 88 shots in this year’s game, with 90 spikes and 91 volleys.

The forward is also a threat in the air with 93 jumps and the powerful PlayStyle header.

Another French striker in the top ten is Antoine Griezmann, whose stellar season with Atlético Madrid has seen him make a huge plus-five improvement, taking his total to 88.

The striker scored 15 goals and recorded 17 assists in La Liga last season, receiving a six-up increase in his shot, which now sits at 88. Griezmann’s 88 dribbling, 87 passing and 80 pace will make him a very desirable asset at the top.

Ewa Pajor scored 27 goals and ten assists last season with Wolfsburg and last season with Poland, once again demonstrating her ability as one of the best shooters in women’s football.

Pajor has been rewarded for her ruthlessness in front of goal with 89 total shots, including 93 shots. With 89 dribbling and 85 pace, the 26-year-old will be difficult to stop at EAFC 24.

One of the undisputed stars of women’s soccer, Morgan ranks as the third most clinical player in EAFC 24. The United States icon may not be in her prime now that she’s 34, but she still knows how to find her back. grid.

Morgan has scored 121 goals in 212 appearances for his national team, something that is reflected in his 89 shots and 89 overall.

Hegerberg has been an incredible servant to Lyon since arriving in 2014, winning six Champions League titles with the French team and claiming the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

The lethal Norwegian striker has been relentless in finding the back of the net when on form, with 89 shots in EAFC 24. With 93 in positioning, Hegerberg is likely to find plenty of scoring opportunities in this year’s match, and with 91 in shots he will take advantage of them. with aplomb.

Kylian Mbappé will make you want to tear your hair out when you face him at EAFC 24. Frankly, he’s unplayable and should come with some sort of handicap to level the playing field.

The French genius has a 91-rated card that features 90 in shooting, including 93 in positioning and 94 in finishing. Mbappé is also the fastest player in the game with 97 pace and 92 dribbling and five-star skill moves.

Oh, and he’s also literally the best player in the game.

The second best player in EAFC 24 is two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas of Barcelona. The central midfielder’s statistics are criminally good: 90 shots are not even her best results.

Putellas has a weak foot and five-star skill moves, in addition to possessing 92 dribbling and 91 passing. With a pace of 82 too, there’s nothing she can’t do.

The Barcelona men’s team has a fairly prolific sniper in Robert Lewandowski, despite the striker dropping to 90 overall at EAFC 24.

The Polish striker scored 33 goals in all competitions for Barcelona last season and scored 91 shots in this year’s match. Lewandowski also has 94 positioning, 93 finishing and 91 shooting power.

Good luck stopping him when he’s 30 meters from the goal.

Scoring 30 Premier League goals at a rather dismal Tottenham team last season has earned Harry Kane an improvement in shooting. The Bayern Munich striker has 93 shots to EAFC’s 24, including the five-star weak foot, and 95 shots.

It’s a shame about Kane’s 69 pace, but if you get him in and around the box, he’s lethal.

As expected, Erling Haaland tops the list. The Norwegian broke the Premier League scoring record with Manchester City last season, scoring 36 in 35 games and tormenting centre-backs on a weekly basis with his pace, power and sheer ruthlessness in front of goal.

The 91-rated striker, who is the third best player in football, has also received a shooting upgrade this year, now at 93. The striker also has a 96 finishing score, the best in the game, and will be unstoppable with his 89. pace and 88 physicality.