A new installment of the “Transformers” saga will be released in our country in a few days. This time, “The Awakening of the Beasts” promises to excite the fans and break box office records in Peru, since it had a great reception during its filming in Cusco and San Martín. You already know, if you want to enjoy the battle between the Autobots and Decepticonsyou can not miss the following note so you know when this movie can be seen in streaming.

“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” in Peru: when is it released?

The premiere of the seventh film of “Transformers”, directed by Steven Caple Jr., will be this Thursday June 8 in our country and Latin America. Its filming began in June 2021 in Los Angeles, California, and between August and October of that year it moved to Peru, where scenes were filmed in Cusco, Ica and San Martín.

It is worth mentioning that this is one of the Hollywood movies that has had its first premiere in Peru, since it was screened on the last Saturday, June 3, in the cities of Cusco and Tarapato.

When can it be streamed?

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” It will be released in theaters on June 8 in Latin America and on June 9 in the United States. As its distribution is through Paramount, in streaming, the tape should be broadcast through said virtual platform of this company that is available in Latin America.

Until now, the exact date of its arrival on the platform is not known. However, its release could take a few months depending on the box office performance. Let’s remember that in the case of other films such as “Top Gun: Maverick”, Paramount’s most successful release last year, it was released in May and its streaming was announced for December 2023.

How to watch the other “Transformers” movies via streaming ONLINE?

If you are looking for the other films to prepare for the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, we leave you the streaming platforms: