Bodega Aurrera is trending on social media, as it is one of the favorite destinations for consumers and where they can save on each purchase, although customers highlight tips for finding sales at its branches, the Walmart subsidiary, in its online catalog, It even offers furniture to remodel your home or become independent, from kitchens, dining rooms, and even living rooms, with discounts and bank promotions.

Bodega Aurrera, with its iconic character Mamá Lucha, who stands out from its competitors as the champion of low prices, highlighted on its website the price and features of its most economical room. The great offer is for the room Corner Finland Linen Gray, 260X200 cm from a previous price of $10,999.00 now at $6,299 with the option of up to 15 months without interest for $419.93 pesos.

It is worth noting that Bodega Aurrera sells furniture with a wide variety of sizes, colors and styles, for every taste, as well as brands that stand out for their durability, in addition to discounts, because it knows that buyers They usually compare prices in different stores to find products that stand out for their quality-price ratio, And this piece of furniture offers a low price and comfort so you can invite your loved ones over and chat for hours.

Get to know the design, materials and all the details of this offer so that you can evaluate your purchase, and take advantage of it to remodel your home, become independent or even for your business, since corner sofas are more comfortable to be able to sit on or even spacious to lie down while you enjoy your favorite movies.

What are the characteristics of the most economical room in Bodega Aurrera?

◉ Structure made of kiln-dried pine wood, completely resistant for a long life.

◉ Upholstered in fine national linen fabric in Oxford grey.

◉ Cushions included, all foldable so you can arrange them as you prefer.

◉ Measurements: Length 240 cm, Width 180 cm, Height 80 cm, Depth 90 cm

◉ Modern style for your home, with an elegant touch, excellent option for your living room or any of your spaces.

◉ High-density foam padding for greater comfort and long-lasting durability.