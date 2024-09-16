Arlington, Texas.- Derek Carr spent the offseason wondering how to get off to a better start in his second season with the New Orleans Saints.

What in his mind amounted to doubling up on plays in practice was one answer, and so far it’s working.

Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns, including a 57-yarder on a screen pass, and the New Orleans Saints snapped Dallas’ 16-game regular-season home winning streak with a 44-19 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Derek Carr threw for 243 yards with two scores to go along with a 1-yard touchdown run, and the Saints (2-0) scored points on their first six drives a week after setting a franchise record by opening the season with scores on nine straight drives in a 47-10 rout of Carolina.

Carr, 33, started slowly a year ago, and the Saints finished out of the playoffs on tiebreakers.

The Saints are left with a quarterback who has made the playoffs just twice and has had the opportunity to play in it once in 11 seasons, the first nine with the Raiders before moving to New Orleans.

“I promised our team and our city that I would do whatever it takes,” Carr said. “I know it’s not going to be perfect, but I’m going to do everything in my power, exhaust everything I can think of to try to be better this year. So far we’re off to a good start.”

In fact, it was the second straight loss for the Cowboys (1-1) at AT&T Stadium after falling 48-32 in the wild-card round in a surprise loss to Green Bay last January.

A week after holding Cleveland to 54 yards and a first down before halftime in a 33-17 win, Dallas allowed two longer TD passes than that before the break: Rashid Shaheed’s career-long 70-yarder on a perfect deep throw and Kamara’s catch-and-run that started behind the line of scrimmage.

The Saints scored four field goals in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s brilliant debut as the play-caller.