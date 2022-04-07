Every photo tells a story, he said Rod Stewart in its best times, and two photos dealt largely with the game of Stamford Bridgea year after the one they played Chelsea Y Real Madrid on the same stage. Almost all the players of players repeated, but the change was radical. A year ago, Madrid was engulfed by the swift and martial deployment of the English team, on the way to the title of champion of Europe. Great years were predicted for Chelsea and the decline of Madrid, plagued by veterans and some confused youngsters. Better not to establish sharp forecasts in football. In a first half as good as the best that can be remembered at Real Madrid, his storm of play, goals and opportunities destroyed Chelsea.

Party to save and celebrate. Match crowned by the masterful performance of Benzema, author of three goals in one field and against a rival that appears by right in several of the most unforgettable moments of the Spanish teams. Chelsea closed a glorious era for Real Madrid in 1971, in the final of the Cup Winners. After the draw, a second match was played three days later. The English team won. It was the last appearance of Paco Gento at Real Madrid and the beginning of a long journey. Madrid, which had won six European Cups between the years 1956 and 1966, he did not obtain a continental trophy again until 1985 (UEFA Cup).

Karim. Chelsea demanded tremendous matches Barca from Rijkard and to that of Guardiolaunforgettable goals (the shot from Ronaldinhothe forehand of Iniestathe goal of Fernando Torres at Camp Nou), moments of maximum tension (the marking of From the oven to Messi) and endless controversy (the famous arbitration of the Norwegian Ovrebo). Karim Benzema’s performance belongs to this saga of moments that will remain etched in the memory of football, not to mention Real Madrid.

After the final whistle, the Real Madrid footballers went to the back where the Madrid fans were at Stamford Bridge.

AFP7 via Europa Press



The worn Madrid of the previous season was reincarnated into a team full of vitality and ambition. in the field were Courtois, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Benzema Y Vinicius. It is true that the tactical naturalness that was missing a year ago prevailed. Zidane He placed Vinicius as a lane, very contested in those days. It was even thought about the end of his career at Real Madrid. In his natural left wing position, Vinicius this time destroyed Reece James Y Christensen, he collaborated brilliantly on the goals and once again showed the weight of his partnership with Benzema. It is difficult to find a better one in all of Europe.

Benzema towered over everyone and it was good that he did. He gave himself a well-deserved tribute in England against the European champion, with a highly prestigious victory. time ago, Ronaldo scored three goals in Old Trafford in front of Manchester. The English fans fired him to applause, but Real Madrid lost that game. On Stamford Bridge, no. He won with an unexpected vertigo in his game and the strongest of collective commitments.

They all played well, very well or wonderfully. Benzema, of course, and again Courtois, imperial between the posts and at the exits. Madrid’s two best this season proved it in style in a game that will leave its mark, endorse the team’s unique connection to the European Cup and force a question: How is it possible that last year’s worn-out team reappears as thunder over Stamford Bridge and dazzle everyone? They are the mysteries of football, a constant producer of unpredictable narratives and magical chapters. Madrid starred in a beautiful one in London.