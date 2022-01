Harroui finally got a transfer: “Playing in Serie A, that’s what you dream of as a football player”

Today became official what had been in the air for days: Abdou Harroui makes the switch to Sassuolo, middle engine in the Italian Serie A. The 23-year-old midfielder from Leiden can make his debut for his debut next Sunday, in the home game against AS Roma. new club. “I am incredibly excited about it.”