Too high is the number of Covid deaths in Italy? “Actually in European countries and North America the data are more or less comparable“. But the Gb case stands out. In the United Kingdom the number of infections remains very high, but the death toll is “strangely low over the past 6 months: they have on average a hundred deaths a day for several weeks, while other European countries have between 200 and 300 “. This was pointed out by Carlo La Vecchia, epidemiologist at the State University of Milan who analyzes for Adnkronos Salute data available on Covid victims.

On the one hand, Italy “which has levels of Covid deaths comparable to those of other countries”, explains La Vecchia. “Then there is Belgium which records a little more than the others in terms of victims, some countries a little less, but they are not such differences as to stand out. They are not as big as they were last year, because meanwhile in countries such as Germany “which had appeared more protected from the lethal attack of the virus and had” much lower numbers than in Italy, the deaths have increased “.

In short, the expert reasons, “after the first wave the number of deaths in the large European countries was not substantially different. Instead, the total number of registered cases is different, especially with the United Kingdom, because a policy was used in the UK. swabs very large. Britain sent quick swabs to people’s homes for free and has always done a million swabs. So the number of cases is higher. While the number of deaths in the UK is low in the last six months and there is a question that arises: that is, if they have not vaccinated better “.

The British, La Vecchia recalls, “used the Oxford viral vector vaccine in the elderly and spaced it out further. So the question is whether this strategy didn’t work more. They made 55% Oxford and 45% Pfizer,” starting with Pfizer until there was just that vaccine, and then making the Oxford vaccine for the elderly, and Pfizer for the young. The hypothesis could be that the adenoviral vector vaccine, used in that spaced mode, has a longer shelf life on the risk of death “. Meanwhile, the number of victims appears to be more contained and the data is certain, “for now”. France has over 300 deaths, the UK has even had a two-digit number in a bulletin in recent days (48).

“As for vaccination strategies, the ones we used are all new vaccines, then we do not yet know everything about the dynamics of effectiveness. Looking at the UK data, it looks like yes had more protection on mortality. The other crux is to give such close doses: 3 weeks is a very short time interval, never considered before in the history of vaccines. But we were in a desperate situation and we tried to do our best. ”

Omicron remains the unknown. It should be noted that the variant “arrived even earlier in the UK so they are already serving it there, while we are not. And it remains the unknown whether or not” with the new mutant “there will be a more favorable impact. Soon to say, given that here, on the front of the dead, we are seeing at the moment the long wave of Delta and the first Omicrons. We have to see when the big “Omicron wave” arrives what will happen. It’s all to be seen, given that the dead, in Italy and beyond, are on the rise “.