Take center stage

The eyes, the voices, the attentions are all for him, like when he was the absolute master of the MotoGP. In this Misano weekend what is certain is that Marc Marquez managed to regain center stage inside the MotoGP paddock. For the moment, he still doesn’t have the means to do it on the track, despite the fact that he set a splendid sixth time in qualifying today – also thanks to the towing of Pedrosa – and the direct landing in Q2, but he’s certainly doing it from a driver-market perspective.

Negotiations in progress

Indeed, yesterday the media buzz exploded that would like the eight-time world champion to be ready to leave his historic home, Honda, a year before the end of the contract, to join the Gresini team, satellite of the Ducati house. According to rumors filtering mainly from Spain, Marquez would take his main sponsors and also his crew chief with him, Santi Hernández. Also in the team # 93 would also find his brother Alex, to whom he is very close. Finally, as icing on the cake, moving to an unofficial team would allow him to disengage from Honda without – according to reports – having to pay any penalty.

They are going through things

To feed the hype Cerverà’s centaur was the media sensation himself, yesterday publishing a video on his Twitter profile featuring the mantra of the Spanish transfer market “they are passing whats”. Everyone interpreted that tweet as an iindication of his possible movement from Honda to other shores. What is certain is that Marquez is having a great time keeping the fire of curiosity burning among journalists and all the enthusiasts. He testifies to it, beyond the fact that he has publicly stated a Sky Sports MotoGP that he has already decided what his future will be in 2024, even his last chat with the official MotoGP website.

Cryptic message

Interviewed at the end of the tests, the Catalan champion recalled how the rumors about him are certainly nothing new. However, he also let himself go with a cryptic sentence, which can perhaps be interpreted as a new clue. “I saw that now everyone puts me in Gresini – Marquez declared – until three-four races ago it was KTM, now it’s Gresini. Maybe the next race will be another team. The important thing is to focus on my work. Yesterday I posted a tweet that yes there is something going on. But something happens every day. Today we qualified directly in Q2, so that’s the important thing“. All waiting for the next episode