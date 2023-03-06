Canada.- One identified trans teacher as Kayla Lemieux who worked in a primary school in Canada was suspended from her job after it was alleged that she distracted her students with his ‘huge prosthetics’.

According to reports, the Parents of students complained that the teacher’s prosthetics were “too big” and “caused distraction” among the children.

Parents asked for action to be taken on the matterand school authorities eventually suspended the teacher.

The situation has generated controversy on social networks, where some Users have criticized the school’s decision on the grounds that the teacher’s appearance should not be a factor in her ability to teach.

However, others have supported the school’s decision, considering that the teacher’s appearance could distract students and affect their ability to learn.

The story has attracted international attention, highlighting the discrimination trans people face in many areas of life, including in the workplace.

It is important to highlight that the discrimination against trans people it is a form of gender-based violence, and it can have serious effects on your health and well-being.

It is essential that prejudices and discrimination against trans people are addressed and combated, and that equality and respect for gender diversity be promoted in all spheres of society.

Hopefully the story of trans teacher suspended in canada can generate a reflection on discrimination and the need to create more inclusive and respectful spaces for all people, regardless of their gender or identity.