The study examined 5,000 households and divided them into four categories of financial health: unhealthy, vulnerable, adequate and healthy. The categories unhealthy and frail each grew from 25 percent to around 30 percent – so together 60 percent compared to the year before.

The adequate category shrank from 24 percent to 19 percent. The financially healthy group, still the largest in 2021, shrank to about 21 percent. The rise is according to it FD a consequence of, among other things, high inflation and the energy crisis.

The researchers looked at income, expenditure, savings, borrowing, planning and the balance between those domains. Financially healthy households can set aside (a lot of) money every month. Unhealthy households cannot make ends meet and therefore cannot save.

Young people aged 18 to 24 are the unhealthiest group financially, the study showed. They are above average affected by the large price increases. At the same time, this is also the group that is least willing to adjust its own behavior accordingly: 18 percent, compared to an average of 22 percent. The combination of these two factors makes them particularly vulnerable, it said FD.

