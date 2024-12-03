

12/03/2024



Updated at 1:07 p.m.





Sambi Lokonga was one of the proper names of the Seville – Osasunawhich was played this past Monday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The Belgian is growing within the team and there is a lot of confidence in his performance accompanied by Saul and Sow in the core. García Pimienta’s game aims to give a lot of prominence to this area of ​​the field, but the various absences have put a dent in the Catalan coach’s plans. Saúl’s long-term injury has been an unwanted setback, but, after his return against the Navarrese team, it is hoped that the team will start rolling as planned.

However, all the alarms rang when Lokonga asked for the change five minutes before finishing the duel this past Monday. Some discomfort prevented him from completing the match, although Pimienta predicted that the ailment was not serious in the subsequent press conference: “He felt something in his adductor, I asked him and he did not feel a tear. “It shouldn’t be an injury.”

In this way, Lokonga will undergo medical tests on this Tuesday afternoon to find out the player’s real physical condition, as this media has learned. Although the club insists on the idea that the midfielder does not have a scope injury that will prevent him from participating in the next duel against Atlético de Madrid.