The red devils They will have to host West Ham. The Hammers are in a rebuilding season in which they are adding more points than expected, so they will want to give joy to their fans in the form of a victory. so Ten Hag's team will have to give their all to get the three points from this match.
Below we leave you with the possible alignment of the Manchester United for this match:
BY: André Onana – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the back. He is being criticized a lot for his performance this season.
RHP: Diogo Dalot –In recent times the Portuguese full-back has alternated starts and substitutes, and although in recent years the owner of the right lane seems to be Wan-Bissaka, the player has always given a good level, so it could be a good game to demonstrate his worth.
DFC: Raphael Varane – The Frenchman is competing again. Now with the loss of Harry Maguire, Varane will start against West Ham.
DFC: Lisandro Martínez – Argentine Lisandro Martínez complements United's central defense. With his versatility to play as a central defender or left back, Martínez brings a strong physical presence and aggressiveness in duels. His ability to recover balls and contribute when starting from behind is essential in the team's tactics.
LI: Luke Shaw – The Manchester United left back has great physical resistance, defensive capacity and skills to support the attack by joining up front. His quality in his crosses makes him dangerous when he joins the attack.
MC: Casemiro – Casemiro's presence provides a solid base in the midfield. His skill in containment and his ability to break opposing lines can make it difficult for West Ham to advance. Casemiro can also act as a distribution source from midfield.
MC: Mainoo – The very young English midfielder, only 18 years old, has made a place for himself in the eleven in recent games, and despite having some age-related errors, Ten Hag continues to trust him and could start in this game against West Ham .
MCO: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has two goals and two assists in the Champions League, and three goals and three assists in the Premier League.
ED: Antony – The skilled Brazilian winger has not finished performing as expected, after dazzling the world with his performances for Ajax. With great conditions, the team and the fans ask him for more, so it may be one of the last opportunities to prove his worth.
EI: Marcus Rashford – The English player has just scored in Manchester United's last game. He is not in the best of times, but leaving him out is a bold move that Ten Hag will not dare to make.
DC: Rasmus Hojlund – Hojlund is a skilled forward with the ability to dribble and finish. This season he has two goals in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and five in the Champions League.
This is what Manchester United's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: André Onana
Defenses: Diogo Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw
Midfielders: Antony, Casemiro, Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Forward: Hojlund
