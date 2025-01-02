Tranquility before the ‘rave’ in Ciudad Real: “We would have to have one every day to feel that safe”

The mayors of the small municipalities of Cañada de Calatrava, Villar del Pozo and Ballesteros de Calatrava, which, together, barely exceed 530 inhabitants, have shown their calm regarding the rave that is held in the vicinity of the Ciudad Real airport since the night of December 31 and which brings together thousands of people.

The councilors have assured Europa Press that they are closely monitoring the development of the rave, although they have indicated that the large influx of public around the airport is barely being noticed in these three small municipalities.

Cristina Espadas, mayor of Cañada de Calatrava, has assured that in her town, of barely 100 inhabitants, “you can hear the music a little, but it is not something that bothers too much.”

The councilor also highlighted that “the most notable thing” has been the increase in the presence of agents from the Civil Guard and the National Police. “We would have to have a rave every day to feel this safe,” the mayor commented with a touch of irony.

As he explained, in this small municipality, his neighbors found out about the celebration of this macro-festival on the same night of the 31st, with the massive arrival of cars, vans and trucks, as well as through social networks once the event was called.

For his part, the mayor of Ballesteros de Calatrava, Juan Carlos Moraleda, has pointed out that, in his town, with just over 370 inhabitants, the impact of the rave has been minimal.

“On the 31st we saw many motorhomes and vehicles passing by heading to the airport, but there have been no problems here,” he explained. Although some neighbors have been able to hear the noise of the music at certain times, Moraleda has stressed that it is not causing any disturbance.

The rave, which has brought together thousands of young people since the night of December 31, arriving from different parts of the country and also from abroad, has a significant police presence to prevent risky situations. Despite the high volume of the music, neighbors have indicated that it is barely audible in inhabited areas due to the distance. The mayors trust that the festival will conclude in the coming days without altering the routine of their towns.

“Everything is controlled”

For his part, the Councilor for Citizen Security of the Ciudad Real City Council, Ricardo Chamorro, has also sent a “reassuring message.” “At the level of public order, everything is under control,” he assured, and acknowledged that the most complicated moment occurred with the arrival of hundreds of cars that even affected traffic on the highway.

The mayor has pointed out that at least 2,000 people could be participating, with 1,000 vehicles, but that, so far, there have been no “incidents or conflicts.” Chamorro explained that the situation is controlled by the Civil Guard and National Police, in “permanent coordination” with the Local Police and has advanced that random drug and alcohol controls will be carried out on drivers.

On the other hand, the councilor has asked that the exit of vehicles be done in a “staggered” manner once the rave ends, so that “traffic problems do not occur.”