The Huétor Tájar City Council, in Granada, will prepare this Friday, a giant roscón of more than 100 meters long, of which 3,000 portions will be distributed accompanied by chocolate at a symbolic price of one euro. This is one of the roscones largest in all of Andalusia which will serve to raise funds for the most disadvantaged.

As reported by the Consistory in a press release, the event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Ancha Street. All proceeds from this roscón, made courtesy of Panadería Puli, will go to the Cáritas social exclusion prevention and to the Community Social Services of the municipality.

In addition to being able to taste the sweet, those attending this event will be able to find more than 70 gifts hidden in the snackwhich can be redeemed in local businesses. Likewise, the evening will be enlivened with live music.

The Councilor for Culture of the City Council, Francisco Muñoz, has expressed that he hopes to “raise the most money to help the families that are having the worst time.” The mayor has invited “all residents of the Poniente region to come and enjoy a festive day, in which they will be able to get their gift of Kings in advance”.

On the other hand, the mayor of Hueteo, Fernando Delgado, has highlighted that this activity will be completed with many others that same afternoon, such as the presence of the royal postman at 6:00 p.m. at the Cristalia venue, a musical parade and a film session.