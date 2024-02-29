Trains like planes, everything will change on the Frecce from tomorrow. Here's the news, watch out for fines!

Big news for those traveling in train. In fact, from tomorrow a new one will come into force norm introduced by

Trenitalia and relating to the famous Arrows, fast trains. The company has decided to move closer to the rules used for planes. The new provision, in fact, – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – introduces the limit of two bags per passenger. And neither of the two packages will be able to exceed predetermined measurements for the maximum length of the longest side, and the maximum total length-width-height allowed. But with some differences between second class and Standard and Premium service levels and between first class, Executive and Business. New limits and regulations are also foreseen for special baggage.

Skis, prams, strollers, musical instrumentsbicycles and electric scooters can be transported in addition to the two pieces of luggage permitted only – continues Il Fatto – provided that the sum of dimensions totals does not exceed 200 cm (length plus width plus depth) and that the dimensions of the bag in which you want to transport the bicycle or electric scooter are not greater than 80x110x45 cm. For the passenger caught in flagrancy one is planned fine of 50 eurosaccompanied by the obligation to “take care of unload your luggage at the first station where the train stops”, as explained on the website Trenitalia.