“After 60 years of militancy I expected more. I wasn't asking for Raiuno on Saturday evenings”, said Giancarlo Magalli to 'Corriere della Sera' in an interview.

Interviewed at length by the 'Corriere della Sera', Giancarlo Magalli he retraced the various moments of his life and career, starting from his school experience at the Nazarene college. He also went so far as to tell the Milanese newspaper about the meeting that marked a turning point for Magalli, then moving on to his relationship with Adriana Volpe and the transformation of his life after his illness.

Magalli tells how to Nazarene found himself in the company of Verdone and De Sica, who were a year younger than him. The Roman presenter and author says:

It was like entering a movie theater. I presented the shows, Carlo imitated the principal and professors perfectly.

We also read in the interview about the initial haughty attitude of Christian De Sica, arriving with the Mercedes and the driver, and the obscene songs that were dedicated to him. About those times, Giancarlo Magalli reveals that when the actor passed from any social situation, those present sang him obscene songs like “De Siiica, De Siiica vaffan…”. The actor's response was always to address the content of the term “vulgar” to others.

When asked who was there most important person in his artistic career, Magalli answers without hesitation: “Gianni Boncompagni”, the one who helped him get into radio. About the rumors of him on his alleged bad temper intractable, Magalli denies everything and, indeed, is keen to make everything clear about his personality:

Am I bad? Never been in my life. I would sell my mother for a joke. But I've never argued with anyone, apart from the unmentionable. She lived there for a long time. But I erased her from life and memory.

Talking about the disappointment with Rai after the illnessMagalli says he remembers how, after being ill and finally returning, the programs that were previously his or potentially his, were given to others.

After 60 years of militancy I expected more. I'm not asking for Saturday night on Raiuno, a second evening was enough. Renzo works again, older than me, Chiambretti also returns, the young shoots don't work, with some there is therapeutic fury. The healthy part of the company are those who work there, artists and technicians. The problems are in Viale Mazzini, with these managers constantly changing.

Regarding the future in Sanremo, Magalli rejects the idea because he judges it, literally, “a death trap”, especially after these five years of certified triumphs with Amadeus. “One share point less and they'll write that it was a flop,” says the presenter. There have been many personalities from the world of entertainment who proposed themselves, did it and it also went badly. “The Festival is like your wedding night: if you go well, you've done your duty. If you do badly, he will hold it against you for the rest of your life”, reveals Magalli pleasantly.