Training The aim is to deepen the co-operation between the vocational school and the upper secondary school in the reform – the number of organizers is decreasing

The Ministry of Education and Culture has set up working groups to prepare for the reform of secondary education. According to the Parliament’s Committee on Education, it remains open how “two very different secondary education will be developed”.

Professional and high school studies are now increasingly found in the teaching offerings of the same organizer – especially in so-called depopulated areas. However, it is already commonplace in major cities such as Helsinki.

Co-operation between vocational schools and upper secondary schools is deepening everywhere, while the number of providers of secondary education is declining. Organizations are also becoming lighter, and more is being used than ever before.

Such targets are included in the government’s spring to give to parliament education policy report. One of the guiding principles in the report is lifelong learning, which is hampered by uneven demographic change in different parts of the country.

There are now about 140 organizers of vocational education and 268 organizers of upper secondary education. the majority have only one institution and nearly a hundred organizers also have less than a hundred students.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has already begun preparations for the reform of secondary education.

Parliamentary the committee on education finalized its report on the report last week, which it published on Monday.

“The committee considers it important that upper secondary education and vocational training be treated and developed as their own forms of education, while at the same time providing opportunities for their cooperation,” the report said.

According to the committee, the report leaves open the way in which “two very different types of secondary education are being developed”.

HS asked the Director General of the Ministry of Education and Culture From Petri Lempinen, what the forthcoming reform of secondary education means in practice.

Will vocational schools and upper secondary schools and their degrees be combined?

“The aim is not to unite schools or harmonize qualifications, but to increase co-operation between upper secondary education and vocational training, so that, for example, there will be clearer rules for the completion of so-called dual degrees.”

“Second, maintaining the current network of organizers seems problematic, especially in depopulated areas. For example, there are a huge number of small high schools, and there are not enough students for them all. National guidelines are needed to ensure the accessibility of education. ”

What do those guidelines mean?

“It’s about how the ministry guides the organizers of the training. One tool is financing. The current funding model for VET is complex. However, funding for vocational education has supported mergers, for example, but there is no such possibility in upper secondary education. ”

“Significant management tools are also training permits, where boundary conditions can be set.”

Are there any changes in the law?

“If the funding is reformed, it will also require changes in the law. On the other hand, there are no plans to change the laws governing the pedagogical work of vocational education and upper secondary education. ”

When is the reform due?

“In November, we set up working groups to prepare presentations, with a deadline of 23 June next year. If the laws are to be changed during this term, the drafts should be long at that time. ”

Government the education policy report is designed to run until the 2040s. The previous one is from 2006.

In its report published on Monday, the Parliamentary Committee on Education emphasizes that all students should learn basic skills. Ensuring them should also be included in the report as one of the priorities of the implementation plan.