The first patient to contract the omicron strain of coronavirus has died in Britain. His death became known from the words of the Prime Minister of the country Boris Johnson, his quotes Sky News.

It is noted that there have been no previously reported deaths of the disease caused by infection with the omicron strain of COVID-19. During a visit to a vaccination center near Paddington in West London, the British Prime Minister stressed that infection with a new variant of the infection could lead to hospitalization and death of the patient.

Johnson has urged to abandon the idea that the omicron strain is a lighter version of the coronavirus. He recalled that the infection is spreading at a high speed. “The best thing we can do is to get booster doses of the vaccine as soon as possible,” the politician concluded.

The head of the British Ministry of Health, Sajid Javid, said that at the moment in hospitals in the United Kingdom there are about ten citizens with the identified omicron strain of COVID-19.

Johnson previously announced that all British residents over the age of 18 were allowed to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year to combat the spread of the omicron strain. “Our scientists are confident that with the help of the third dose – a booster – we can all increase our level of protection,” the British Prime Minister stressed.