The Association of Consumers and Online Users, Consumur, held a protest rally this Wednesday in front of the main door of the Industrial School of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), to denounce the “deficient” policy regarding railway infrastructure. and demand the recovery of the line to Madrid passing through Chinchilla and the increase in frequencies between Murcia and Cartagena.

This was demanded by fifty people, among whom were representatives of the UPCT and union and student organizations, as well as the delegate councilor for Mobility, Cristina Mora, the delegate councilor for New Technologies, Electronic Administration, Diego Lorente, and the spokesperson by MC, Jesús Giménez.

Their demands include the need for a direct train linking Cartagena with Madrid, as well as the implementation of the project signed 17 years ago for the arrival of the AVE to Cartagena. In the same way, they see the need for more frequencies of passage between the city and Murcia, and for the schedules to be adapted to the needs of workers and students. “Many of these are forced to make the journey by car or bus, something that is not in line with the policies of the European Union, which advocate clean and sustainable transport,” indicated the president of Consumur online. , Roberto Barcelo

Among the demands, apart from requesting the recovery of the Chinchilla line, were also the modernization of rail transport, with the aim of “stopping Cartagena from being isolated at the railway level from the rest of Spain,” said councilor Mora. In addition, she expressed the government’s disagreement with the delay that is occurring in the connection of Cartagena with the Mediterranean corridor.