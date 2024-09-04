People in a situation of mobility who were travelling on board the train reported the derailment of several carriages.

The accident was reported to the Emergency and Immediate Response Center at kilometer 302 of the Ahumada-Juárez highway and at least 10 people were reported injured, including a Honduran woman who suffered the amputation of a foot. The various police corporations are mobilized to the scene of the accident, while public hospitals will prepare to receive the injured. More information will be available shortly…