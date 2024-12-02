Scottish Powerthe British subsidiary of Iberdrola, said it is looking for 1,000 new workers for next year and has proposed employees facing layoffs at the Scottish oil refinery Grangemouth and in the British construction company ISG to apply for vacancies.

Last month, the United Kingdom increased the ambition of its climate goals at the annual UN climate talks and said it aims to create thousands of green jobs by investing in technology to curb emissions.

Scottish Power, with headquarters in Glasgowwill invest 24 billion pounds (about 29 billion euros) between 2024 and 2028 in electrical infrastructure necessary to help United Kingdom to meet their climate goals.

“The workers at both Ineos (Grangemouth) and ISG will have the skills we are looking for and we have the right jobs,” he said in a statement. Sarah McNulty, director of people and organization at Scottish Power.

The Grangemouth oil refineryowned by Petroineos, a joint venture of PetroChina International London and Ineos Group, will close in the second quarter of next year as part of plans to convert the century-old site into a fuel import terminal, which will lead to the loss of around 400 jobs.

ISG, owned by American company Cathexiswent bankrupt last year and caused more than 2,000 layoffs.